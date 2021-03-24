Dr. Dale Leffler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Leffler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Leffler, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Leffler works at
Locations
Lakeland Heart and Vascular3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 110, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 985-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, professional. I felt he really listened to what I had to say. Great initial appointment.
About Dr. Dale Leffler, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/McLaren Greater Lansing (GME)
- Ingham Regional Medical Center (GME)
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
