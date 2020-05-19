See All Dermatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Dale Martin, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dale Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Clairemont Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clairemont Dental Group
    5222 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-9002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2020
    Dr. Dale Martin has been my dermatologist for over 15 years now and I've always been treated fair, with kindness and professionalism. The waiting room, office and clinic is clean and well kept. The receptionist usually will call a few days prior to an appointment with a reminder text or email.
    Lawrence E. C. age 56 — May 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dale Martin, MD
    About Dr. Dale Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538108709
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Clairemont Dental Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Warts, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

