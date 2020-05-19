Dr. Dale Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Clairemont Dental Group5222 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 939-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dale Martin has been my dermatologist for over 15 years now and I've always been treated fair, with kindness and professionalism. The waiting room, office and clinic is clean and well kept. The receptionist usually will call a few days prior to an appointment with a reminder text or email.
About Dr. Dale Martin, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Mercy Hospital
- Univ Of Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Warts, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.