Dr. Dale Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Clairemont Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.