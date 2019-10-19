Dr. Dale Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Merrill, MD
Dr. Dale Merrill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
The Heart Group - Cardiovascular Associates1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 439-6808
Very good for the past 20 years.
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396732749
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
