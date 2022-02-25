Overview of Dr. Dale Mitchell, MD

Dr. Dale Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego



Dr. Mitchell works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.