Dr. Dale Pope, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Dental School.



Dr. Pope works at Orthodontic Associates, LTD. in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Flossmoor, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

