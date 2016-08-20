Dr. Dale Pope, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Pope, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dale Pope, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Dental School.
Dr. Pope works at
Locations
-
1
Orthodontic Associates, LTD.311 Alana Dr, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 308-0137
-
2
Orthodontic Associates, LTD.19815 Governors Hwy Ste 2, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 286-5585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pope?
Awesome doctors, great dental staff!! Receptionists distant, not friendly.
About Dr. Dale Pope, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831313089
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Dental School - Orthodontic program|Northwestern University Dental School-Orthodontic Program
- Northwestern University Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pope has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pope using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope works at
882 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.