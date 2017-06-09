Dr. Rosin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Rosin, DO
Overview of Dr. Dale Rosin, DO
Dr. Dale Rosin, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Rosin works at
Dr. Rosin's Office Locations
Rosin, Dale G DO129 GROVE ST, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 526-5095
- 2 2815 Wassergass Rd, Hellertown, PA 18055 Directions (908) 526-5095
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosin was very instrumental in helping me resolve issues that other therapists were unable to help me with. The quality of my life now does not compare to the quality of life I once had and I am so grateful.
About Dr. Dale Rosin, DO
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316283708
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rosin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.