Dr. Dale Schaar, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dale Schaar, MD

Dr. Dale Schaar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Schaar works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schaar's Office Locations

    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 596-6206
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Anemia Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dale Schaar, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568547768
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj R W Johnson Med School|University Of Md Med Sys
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Schaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaar works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schaar’s profile.

    Dr. Schaar has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

