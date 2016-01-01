Dr. Dale Schaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Schaar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dale Schaar, MD
Dr. Dale Schaar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Schaar works at
Dr. Schaar's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 596-6206Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaar?
About Dr. Dale Schaar, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1568547768
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School|University Of Md Med Sys
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schaar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaar works at
Dr. Schaar has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.