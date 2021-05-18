See All General Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Dale Sloan, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (10)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dale Sloan, MD

Dr. Dale Sloan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Sloan works at Lutheran Surgical in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sloan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Medical Group
    7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 112, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 969-7121
  2. 2
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne
    7970 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 435-7844
  3. 3
    2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 969-7121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    May 18, 2021
    My first visit with Dr Sloane was fine. He answered my questions and was very caring.
    Sue — May 18, 2021
    About Dr. Dale Sloan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598766107
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloan works at Lutheran Surgical in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Sloan’s profile.

    Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

