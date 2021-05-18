Dr. Dale Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Sloan, MD
Overview of Dr. Dale Sloan, MD
Dr. Dale Sloan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Sloan works at
Dr. Sloan's Office Locations
Lutheran Medical Group7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 112, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 969-7121
Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne7970 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 435-7844
- 3 2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 969-7121
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr Sloane was fine. He answered my questions and was very caring.
About Dr. Dale Sloan, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.