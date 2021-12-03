See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Dale Snead, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
2.8 (45)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dale Snead, MD

Dr. Dale Snead, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Snead works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Snead's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1200
  2. 2
    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    1401 W County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Joint Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Joint Pain

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Dale Snead, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366489338
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Sp Med Center|Methodist Sp Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Wright St U
    Internship
    • Wright St U|Wright St University
    Medical Education
    • Wright State U, School of Medicine|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Snead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snead has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

