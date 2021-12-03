Overview of Dr. Dale Snead, MD

Dr. Dale Snead, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Snead works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.