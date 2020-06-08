Dr. Dale Swanholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Swanholm, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dale Swanholm, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Highland Village, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Swanholm works at
HV Family Medicine2300 Highland Village Rd Ste 600, Highland Village, TX 75077 Directions (972) 317-0331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Dr Swanholm since I was a child (I am now 35) and he was and is a phenomenal Doctor. He truly cares for his patients and really listens to any concerns but never overreacts is over prescribes when necessary. Nothing but great things to say about him and their office!
- Geriatric Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1730187444
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University IA Hosps
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Swanholm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanholm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanholm works at
Dr. Swanholm has seen patients for Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, Lactose Intolerance and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanholm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanholm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.