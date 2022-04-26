Overview of Dr. Dale Thomae, DO

Dr. Dale Thomae, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashland, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Thomae works at Dr. Dale Thomae MD in Ashland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.