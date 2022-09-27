Dr. Traficante Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Traficante Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dale Traficante Sr, MD
Dr. Dale Traficante Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Traficante Sr works at
Dr. Traficante Sr's Office Locations
Dale R. Traficante MD PA1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 220, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-5757
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just moved to the area. Needed a Urologist. Office personnel were extremely courteous and helpful. Dr Traficante took the time to understand my history and problem. He was extremely caring and comforting. What a blessing to have found his office. Dr Traficante followed up with a call after hours same day to check on me. Unbelievable!
About Dr. Dale Traficante Sr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1548225378
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traficante Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traficante Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traficante Sr works at
Dr. Traficante Sr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traficante Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Traficante Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traficante Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traficante Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traficante Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.