Dr. Dale Westrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Westrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Westrom works at
Locations
Redwood Empire Dermatology Inc6574 Oakmont Dr Ste B, Santa Rosa, CA 95409 Directions (707) 579-4239Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summerfield Opticians4739 Hoen Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 528-4239
Redwood Empire Dermatology301 East St, Healdsburg, CA 95448 Directions (707) 433-4239
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dale Westrom, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922032077
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
