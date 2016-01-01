Overview

Dr. Dale Westrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Westrom works at Redwood Empire Dermatology in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Healdsburg, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.