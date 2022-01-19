Dr. Dale Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Wheeler, MD
Dr. Dale Wheeler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Amherst3925 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wheeler. Are you the Dale Wheeler from Jordan-Elbridge class Of 72? If it’s you, just wanted to leave a shout out from your past. Chip Y. You can find me on FB.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaleida Health Sys M Fillmore
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Trigger Finger Release and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
