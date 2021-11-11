Dr. Dali Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dali Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dali Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Bejing Medical University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Franciscan Endocrine Associates - Gig Harbor4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Yes! Very thorough and knowledgeable. Spends quality time giving guidance and inquiries about any health issues. I appreciate his professional and direct advice. He takes great care of my husband.
About Dr. Dali Chen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1801890538
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Bejing Medical University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
