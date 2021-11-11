Overview

Dr. Dali Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Bejing Medical University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.