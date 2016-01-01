Overview of Dr. Dalia Davood, MD

Dr. Dalia Davood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Davood works at Midwest Center Wmns Hlthcr in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.