Overview

Dr. Dalia Fulop, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Fulop works at Neurology Assoc/Ormond Beach in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.