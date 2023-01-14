Dr. Dalia Hawwass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawwass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dalia Hawwass, MD
Overview
Dr. Dalia Hawwass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Nevada Heart and Vascular700 E Silverado Ranch Blvd Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Directions (702) 240-6482
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is BY FAR the best cardiologist I have ever met! Yes, sometimes the wait times are long, but that is because she takes the time to address all of your concerns during your appointment...in my opinion, she is WORTH the wait!!
About Dr. Dalia Hawwass, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
