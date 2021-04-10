Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalia Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dalia Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 24411 Health Center Dr Ste 430, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 452-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz?
I have been a patient to Dr. Ibrahim for a few years. Upon meeting Dr. Ibrahim, both Dr. Ibrahim and her team were extremely compassionate. I still continue to receive superb medical treatment and ample time with Dr. Ibrahim, her medical care, bedside manner, and genuine compassion in regards to my quality of my life have remained beyond expectations. I am currently under the medical care of multiple specialty physicians, and Dr. Ibrahim and her team have been amazing. Dr. Ibrahim, Carroll, and the remainder of her team have been extremely helpful, heartfelt and compassionate, while also exhibiting extreme professionalism and outstanding bedside manner. Dr. Ibrahim has never given up on me and treating my health conditions, and always follows through with my medical care. Dr. Ibrahim and has spent extensive time with me listening to my concerns and addressing all my questions, while always making ample time with me despite her busy schedule-this has meant a lot to me. Thank you!
About Dr. Dalia Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356502116
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz speaks Arabic.
Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.