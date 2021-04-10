Overview

Dr. Dalia Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.