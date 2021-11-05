See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Naperville, IL
Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (33)
Map Pin Small Naperville, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD

Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presbyterain St Lukes Med Center

Dr. Pelinkovic works at M and M Orthopedics in Naperville, IL with other offices in Bartlett, IL, Elgin, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Harold Kitaoka, MD
Dr. Harold Kitaoka, MD
2.3 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Nicholas Pulos, MD
Dr. Nicholas Pulos, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Stuart, MD
Dr. Michael Stuart, MD
4.3 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Pelinkovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Du Page Medical Group Ltd
    1259 Rickert Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-1300
  2. 2
    Bartlett Office
    1110 W Schick Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 372-1100
  3. 3
    Elgin Office
    1600 N Randall Rd Ste 101, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 372-1100
  4. 4
    Downtown Chicago Office
    2112 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 372-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pelinkovic?

    Nov 05, 2021
    They are very nice and treat you like you family glad I had my surgery with them
    Robert G Lavalley — Nov 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pelinkovic to family and friends

    Dr. Pelinkovic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pelinkovic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD.

    About Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043436819
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterain St Lukes Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bg Trauma Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Creighton University Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelinkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelinkovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelinkovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelinkovic has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelinkovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelinkovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelinkovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelinkovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelinkovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.