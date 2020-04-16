Overview of Dr. Dalit Ashany, MD

Dr. Dalit Ashany, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ashany works at Rheumatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.