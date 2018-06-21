Overview of Dr. Dalius Kedainis, MD

Dr. Dalius Kedainis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas University of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Kedainis works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Plainfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.