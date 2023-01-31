Dr. Daljit Bal, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daljit Bal, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daljit Bal, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
AZ Gastroenterology & Liver Clinic14155 N 83rd Ave Ste 122, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 865-5555Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
AZ Gastroenterology Clinic LLC12301 W Bell Rd Ste A105, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 773-1161
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
my experience was great! the prep mediciation was very easy to understand and I was able to rest afterwards without being rushed.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- E Carolina U Sch Med
- North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
