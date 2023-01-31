Overview

Dr. Daljit Bal, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Bal works at Banner Bhvrll Hlth Ctr Outptnt in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.