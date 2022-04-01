See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Dallas Buchanan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dallas Buchanan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital - South and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Buchanan works at VIVIFY Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Vivify Plastic Surgery LLC
    1000 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 202, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 284-8439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital - South
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 01, 2022
    I chose Dr Buchanan for my breast implant removal and reconstruction after learning the folly of not doing my homework (bad experience previously). I discovered that he had done breast cancer reconstruction in addition to great reviews and decided he was the one for me. NO regrets. He prepared me in advance about what to expect and thoroughly covered all the bases. Surgery went well and I couldn't be happier. I look like a 20 year old! Oh, yes, and he's NICE!
    MICH — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Dallas Buchanan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619121878
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Baptist Health System
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Truman State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dallas Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchanan works at VIVIFY Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Buchanan’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

