Dr. Dallas Fleming III, MD

Psychiatry
2.2 (13)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Dallas Fleming III, MD

Dr. Dallas Fleming III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fleming III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    39 Clarkson St Fl 4, New York, NY 10014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 634-5311
  2. 2
    44 Cook St, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 634-5311
  3. 3
    Tkilgore Counseling LLC
    1633 Fillmore St Ste 390, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 295-9816
    Monday
    1:30pm - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 20, 2018
    I was impressed at Dr Fleming's intention to listen and spend time with me. He was really able to put together the social and psychological aspects of my situation to find a solution that works for me, and was respectful of my concerned about being over medicated. He respected the work I have done on my own mental health, and offered some good suggestions for next steps.
    Hugh in Denver, CO — Sep 20, 2018
    About Dr. Dallas Fleming III, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821135104
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fleming III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleming III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

