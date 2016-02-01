Overview of Dr. Dallas Miller, MD

Dr. Dallas Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at SGMC General Surgery in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.