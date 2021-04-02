Dr. Dallas Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dallas Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dallas Reed, MD
Dr. Dallas Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Tufts Childrens Hospital755 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5531
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great attitude! Very attentive and remembers the details. Very comforting and has a great ability to help patients navigate alternatives that work for them while educating and advising at the same time. She’s very professional and treats you with the upmost care and concern.
About Dr. Dallas Reed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023329539
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.