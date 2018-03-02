Overview

Dr. Dalton McLean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McLean works at Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.