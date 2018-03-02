Dr. McLean accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton McLean, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dalton McLean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McLean works at
Advanced Heart Failure Clinic at Moses Cone Hospital1121 N CHURCH ST, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 832-9292
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. McLean has been treating me for over 4 years with CHF. He is an amazing doctor! Intelligent, kind and caring. Highly highly recommend.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
