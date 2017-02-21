Dr. Dalton Prickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dalton Prickett, MD
Overview of Dr. Dalton Prickett, MD
Dr. Dalton Prickett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Prickett's Office Locations
Surgical Associates of South Carolina1850 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are the best! Still doing well after 12 years. He and Judy Stuck were the best team for me!
About Dr. Dalton Prickett, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043298516
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prickett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prickett has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prickett.
