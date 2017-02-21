Overview of Dr. Dalton Prickett, MD

Dr. Dalton Prickett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Prickett works at Surgical Associates S Carolina in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.