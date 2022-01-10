Dr. Dalya Chefitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chefitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dalya Chefitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Dalya Chefitz, MD
Dr. Dalya Chefitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Chefitz's Office Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3151
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 275-6203
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chefitz is so detailed and thorough as a doctor. She is very knowledgeable and always professional. She is attentive and and caring. One of the best doctors I have had the pleasure of meeting. My 15 month old life was changed for the better because of Dr. Chefitz. We are so grateful for her expertise and contribution.
About Dr. Dalya Chefitz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1679650493
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson U Hosp
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chefitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chefitz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chefitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chefitz speaks Hebrew.
