Dr. Damanjit Ghuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Damanjit Ghuman, MD
Dr. Damanjit Ghuman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Ghuman works at
Dr. Ghuman's Office Locations
Hudson Hematology Oncology377 Jersey Ave Ste 160, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (732) 724-1469
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, Excellent, Excellent. So very pleased with this Dr and her staff
About Dr. Damanjit Ghuman, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Kean
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghuman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghuman works at
Dr. Ghuman has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghuman speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.