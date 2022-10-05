Dr. Damara Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damara Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Damara Kaplan, MD
Dr. Damara Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Cedar Urology201 Cedar St SE Ste 5640, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-6565
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 242-3991
New Mexico Cancer Center4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 842-8171
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a compassionate, caring and great surgeon.
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174525257
Education & Certifications
- University NM
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- PHD Pharmaceutical Sciences/Toxicology
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.