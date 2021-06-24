See All Psychiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (5)
San Antonio, TX
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD

Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Oliva Jr works at Alamo Psychiatric Care PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliva Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Psychiatric Care PA
    328 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205 (210) 225-3764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophrenia
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Schizophrenia
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse

Treatment frequency



Schizophrenia
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Group Psychotherapy
Homicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Personality Disorders
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Staff very rushed and difficult to deal with. Had to call 3 times give my information and wait almost 2 weeks just to find out no one had my info and this Dr doesn't treat or prescribe for ADD.
    Not for ADD — Jun 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD
    About Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1659304350
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oliva Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliva Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliva Jr works at Alamo Psychiatric Care PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Oliva Jr's profile.

    Dr. Oliva Jr has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliva Jr on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

