Overview of Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD

Dr. Damaso Oliva Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Oliva Jr works at Alamo Psychiatric Care PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.