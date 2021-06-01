See All Vascular Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD

Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Chaupin works at Damian Chaupin MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chaupin's Office Locations

    Damian Chaupin MD
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 5G, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3749

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 01, 2021
    I am forever grateful to Dr. Chaupin, who operated on me 25 years ago for a life-threatening intestinal obstruction. He was absolutely superb and I thank God for this gifted surgeon and kind man.
    Jan de Chambrier — Jun 01, 2021
    About Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366466914
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sister Of Charity Hsp &amp;amp; Affil Hsp Buffalo Ny
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaupin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaupin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaupin works at Damian Chaupin MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chaupin’s profile.

    Dr. Chaupin has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaupin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaupin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaupin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaupin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaupin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

