Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD

Clinical Cardiology
4.9 (694)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Chaupin works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute
    13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Pericardial Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Echocardiogram Interpretation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 694 ratings
    Patient Ratings (694)
    5 Star
    (653)
    4 Star
    (38)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2022
    My husband and I were seen by Dr. Chaupin for the first time yesterday, we were impressed with his knowledge, professionalism and bed manners. He took his time to explain our conditions as well as the plan of care. We recommend him without a doubt.
    Mayra M Liens — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891950150
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiovascular Disease, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University, New York, N.Y.
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damian Chaupin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaupin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaupin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaupin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaupin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    694 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaupin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaupin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaupin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaupin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

