Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damian Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Damian Hu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 8 Chatham Sq Rm C1, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 227-9601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu prepared an immigration medical evaluation for me. He was professional, helpful and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Damian Hu, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Burmese and Mandarin
- 1144283409
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu speaks Burmese and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
