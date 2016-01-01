Overview of Dr. Damian Lebamoff, MD

Dr. Damian Lebamoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lebamoff works at Dayton Surgeons, Inc. in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.