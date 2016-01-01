Overview of Dr. Damian Martino, MD

Dr. Damian Martino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Whitestone, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Martino works at New York Internal Medicine PC in Whitestone, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.