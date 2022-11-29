Dr. McGovern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damian McGovern, MD
Overview of Dr. Damian McGovern, MD
Dr. Damian McGovern, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. McGovern works at
Dr. McGovern's Office Locations
Nch Healthcare System350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 436-5529
Imaging - Ninth Street - Nch Healthcare System311 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 436-5529
Naples Community Hospital Inc.15420 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34120 Directions (239) 436-5529
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGovern has been very knowledgeable, professional and kind.
About Dr. Damian McGovern, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGovern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGovern has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGovern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGovern. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGovern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGovern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGovern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.