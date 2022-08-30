Dr. Damian Silbermins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbermins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damian Silbermins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Damian Silbermins, MD
Dr. Damian Silbermins, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Silbermins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Silbermins' Office Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 528-4668
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silbermins?
Smart, down to earth.
About Dr. Damian Silbermins, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922207117
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silbermins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silbermins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silbermins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silbermins works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbermins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbermins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbermins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbermins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.