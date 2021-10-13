Overview of Dr. Damian Sorvino, MD

Dr. Damian Sorvino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Sorvino works at Advocare ENT Specialists in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.