Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM
Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Complete Foot and Ankle Care of North Texas3319 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 111, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (323) 843-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Dr Dauphinee is amazing! He is no nonsense and straight to the point. I'm so thankful that I found him!
About Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Russian Ilizarov Scientific Center For Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics, Kurgan, Russia
- Western Medical Center Santa Ana, Ca
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Dauphinee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dauphinee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dauphinee has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dauphinee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauphinee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauphinee.
