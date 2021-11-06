See All Podiatrists in Denton, TX
Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Denton, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM

Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Dauphinee works at Complete Foot and Ankle Care of North Texas in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dauphinee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Foot and Ankle Care of North Texas
    3319 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 111, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 843-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 06, 2021
    Dr Dauphinee is amazing! He is no nonsense and straight to the point. I'm so thankful that I found him!
    SC — Nov 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM
    About Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629075288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Russian Ilizarov Scientific Center For Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics, Kurgan, Russia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Western Medical Center Santa Ana, Ca
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damien Dauphinee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauphinee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dauphinee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dauphinee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dauphinee works at Complete Foot and Ankle Care of North Texas in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dauphinee’s profile.

    Dr. Dauphinee has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dauphinee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauphinee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauphinee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dauphinee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dauphinee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

