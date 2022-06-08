Dr. Damien Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damien Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Damien Goldberg, MD
Dr. Damien Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Wolstan & Goldberg Eye Associates23600 Telo Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 543-2611
Markman & Wolstan A Medical Group3838 W Carson St Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-4546
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 543-2611Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and has excellent manners with patients.
About Dr. Damien Goldberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891833695
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Floaters, Blepharitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.