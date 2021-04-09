Overview of Dr. Damien Hansra, MD

Dr. Damien Hansra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Hansra works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Nodular Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.