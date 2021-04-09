Dr. Damien Hansra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damien Hansra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Damien Hansra, MD
Dr. Damien Hansra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Hansra works at
Dr. Hansra's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hansra is excellent with care, compassion, understanding and expertise. Everything you would hope for in dealing with cancer. Very Thankful for him!
About Dr. Damien Hansra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hosp-U Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hansra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hansra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansra has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Nodular Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hansra speaks French and Spanish.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansra.
