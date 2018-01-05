Dr. Damien Larkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damien Larkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Damien Larkins, MD
Dr. Damien Larkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Larkins works at
Dr. Larkins' Office Locations
-
1
Legacy Community Health-santa Clara5616 Lawndale St Ste A108, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (281) 420-8400
- 2 5515 South Loop E Ste Bh, Houston, TX 77033 Directions (713) 924-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been a pleasure to deal with. He seems to be genuinely kind, intuitive and empathetic..
About Dr. Damien Larkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1487940359
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Larkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Larkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Larkins works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
