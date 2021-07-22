See All Ophthalmologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Damien Macaluso, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Damien Macaluso, MD

Dr. Damien Macaluso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Macaluso works at Asheville Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macaluso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Eye Associates
    8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 275-8119
    Monday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Monovision Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2021
    This Physician has a wonderful blessed bedside manner and was able to hep restore my eye sight. If I could he deserves more than 5 Stars
    Terrell L Davis MD — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Damien Macaluso, MD
    About Dr. Damien Macaluso, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396782116
    Education & Certifications

    • Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital Mc|Or Health Science University Hospital|Scripps Mercy Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damien Macaluso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macaluso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macaluso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macaluso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macaluso works at Asheville Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Macaluso’s profile.

    Dr. Macaluso has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macaluso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Macaluso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macaluso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macaluso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macaluso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

