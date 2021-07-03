Dr. Damien Mallat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damien Mallat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Damien Mallat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Medical City Fort Worth.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6750 Hillcrest Plaza Dr Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 404-4709
Dr. Cynthia Swayze Smith D.o7777 Forest Ln Bldg C, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5266
- 3 12200 Park Central Dr Ste 240, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 404-4700
- 4 2700 W Pleasant Run Rd Ste 240, Lancaster, TX 75146 Directions (469) 297-5435
Hospital Affiliations
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mallat is a wonderful doctor! He is very very highly intelligent and knowledgeable. Yes, his bedside manner may not be as expected but his care and treatment are far superior. He was the gentlest and most attentive doctor I have had the pleasure of being treated by. He treated me in 2017. Thank you!
About Dr. Damien Mallat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1568421212
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Mallat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallat has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.