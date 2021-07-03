Overview

Dr. Damien Mallat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Medical City Fort Worth.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.