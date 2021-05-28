Overview of Dr. Damien Tavares III, MD

Dr. Damien Tavares III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine.



Dr. Tavares III works at Hawaii Pain Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.