Dr. Damion Martins, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Atlantic Sports Health111 Madison Ave Ste 400, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-6898Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Morristown Medical Center
I am a 79 year old woman. Dr. Martins has kept my bad knee functioning for years. I have managed to avoid a painful knee replacement.
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114954534
- Univ of MD
- Georgetown Univ Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Martins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Martins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.