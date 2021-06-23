See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Damita Bryant, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Damita Bryant, MD

Dr. Damita Bryant, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dr. Bryant works at Center for Spine Joint and Neuromuscular Rehabilitation in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN, Mount Juliet, TN, Hermitage, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Migraine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bryant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Spine Joint and Neuromuscular Rehabilitation
    833 Memorial Blvd Ste E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 872-9966
  2. 2
    Center for Spine, Joint, and Neuromuscular Rehabilitation
    1605 Westgate Cir Ste 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 872-9966
  3. 3
    Mt. Juliet
    541 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 2103, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 872-9966
  4. 4
    Summit Medical Center
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 712, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 872-9966
  5. 5
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance PA
    2004 Hayes St Ste 650, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-4680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Migraine
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Migraine
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Damita Bryant, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669563920
    Education & Certifications

    • John F Kennedy Institute
    • Albany Med Center N Y
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damita Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Migraine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

