Overview of Dr. Damita Bryant, MD

Dr. Damita Bryant, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Bryant works at Center for Spine Joint and Neuromuscular Rehabilitation in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN, Mount Juliet, TN, Hermitage, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Migraine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.