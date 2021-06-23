Dr. Damita Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damita Bryant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Damita Bryant, MD
Dr. Damita Bryant, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
1
Center for Spine Joint and Neuromuscular Rehabilitation833 Memorial Blvd Ste E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 872-9966
2
Center for Spine, Joint, and Neuromuscular Rehabilitation1605 Westgate Cir Ste 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 872-9966
3
Mt. Juliet541 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 2103, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 872-9966
4
Summit Medical Center5651 Frist Blvd Ste 712, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 872-9966
5
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance PA2004 Hayes St Ste 650, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-4680
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant?
Dr Bryant and Lydia (nurse) are wonderful. I was transferred to them from my office in Alabama. They provide a higher level of care for me. I travel to see them. Dr. Bryant thinks out of the box to advocate for her patients. Lydia is the kindest and most responsive nurse I have ever seen. She really cares. They have gone over and beyond for me. I have been with them almost 4 years now. Christie Joy
About Dr. Damita Bryant, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669563920
Education & Certifications
- John F Kennedy Institute
- Albany Med Center N Y
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Migraine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.